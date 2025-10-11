BJP's Strategic Seat-Sharing Moves Ahead of Bihar Elections

Senior BJP figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, strategized with allies on the Bihar elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11. BJP's state unit chief, Dilip Jaiswal, hinted at an imminent announcement regarding seat-sharing with allies.

Ahead of BJP's Central Election Committee meeting—featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi—it's speculated that a seat-sharing formula with JD(U) and LJP(RV) is nearly confirmed. Discussions with other allies continue, with sources indicating the JD(U) will contest roughly 101 or 102 seats, leaving BJP with one less.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other leaders expressed unity among NDA partners, with no significant internal dissent reported. The announcement details, yet undecided, could be made in either Patna or Delhi. Meanwhile, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan has been authorized to make crucial decisions for his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)