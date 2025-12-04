Left Menu

JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav unanimously elected Dy Speaker of Bihar assembly

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:54 IST
JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav unanimously elected Dy Speaker of Bihar assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Speaker Prem Kumar declared him as elected to the post unopposed through voice vote.

Yadav, a seventh-term MLA from Alamnagar in Madhubani district, was first elected to the post last year when he replaced party colleague Maheshwar Hazari, who resigned and joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

He was also appointed the pro tem speaker by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan recently, and he continued in the post till Tuesday, when Prem Kumar, the eighth-term MLA from Gaya Town, was elected to the Speaker's post unanimously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CM inaugurates Digital Forensic Division, Advanced Equipment Laboratory in Dharamshala

CM inaugurates Digital Forensic Division, Advanced Equipment Laboratory in D...

 India
2
Revenue from Health Security se National Security Cess Bill will be shared with states for specific health schemes: FM in Lok Sabha.

Revenue from Health Security se National Security Cess Bill will be shared w...

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militarily or otherwise

UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia will take all of Ukraine's Donbas region militari...

 Global
4
Rory McIlroy has a ''rollercoaster'' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoots 1-over 72

Rory McIlroy has a ''rollercoaster'' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoot...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025