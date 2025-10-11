Backward Classes Bandh in Telangana: A Call for Justice

Backward Classes Association leader R Krishnaiah has announced a statewide bandh in Telangana on October 14. The move comes after the Telangana High Court issued an interim stay against a Government Order (GO) that aimed to provide 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies.

Krishnaiah addressed the media, expressing his disappointment over the court's decision, equating it to 'taking away food from BCs when it is about to be eaten.' He criticized the Congress government for allegedly neglecting recommendations from a dedicated commission and support from political parties.

The bandh is a call for solidarity among all political parties and public support to protest the perceived injustice, as the High Court's decision undermines a carefully considered quota based on a comprehensive caste survey.

