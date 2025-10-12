Dan Scavino: A New Era for Presidential Personnel
US President Donald Trump has appointed Dan Scavino as head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor. Scavino will be responsible for selecting and appointing government positions. Gor will become the next US Ambassador to India, as announced by Trump on Truth Social.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant reshuffle within the White House, President Donald Trump has named Dan Scavino as the new head of the Presidential Personnel Office. This announcement was made Sunday on Truth Social, where Trump praised Scavino for his continued service as Deputy Chief of Staff.
Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, who has been appointed as the new US Ambassador to India. Gor's confirmation by the Senate marks the beginning of his six-day visit to India, where he will assume his diplomatic duties. Trump's announcement signifies confidence in Scavino's ability to manage the crucial task of overseeing the selection and appointment of nearly all government positions.
According to the White House website, the Presidential Personnel Office plays a pivotal role in recruiting candidates across the Executive Branch. As Trump welcomed Scavino to his new role, he expressed optimism and congratulated him on assuming this 'very big and important position.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
