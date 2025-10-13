Siddaramaiah's Dinner Diplomacy: A Stew of Speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically denied that his upcoming dinner meeting with cabinet colleagues is connected to the much-speculated cabinet reshuffle. In response to growing buzz, Siddaramaiah clarified that the gathering is merely a convivial occasion, unlinked to any political maneuvering.

The dinner meeting takes on particular significance as it coincides with speculation about possible political changes in Karnataka's government. As the Congress government reaches the midway of its five-year term, some observers have dubbed this period the 'November revolution,' anticipating shifts in leadership roles.

Despite Siddaramaiah's dismissals, sources suggest the dinner could serve as a backdrop for discussions on the potential reshuffle and strategies for upcoming elections. Additionally, the event might address corruption allegations, adding layers to the political intrigue surrounding the meeting.

