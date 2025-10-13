Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Center at Virbhadra Singh Statue Unveiling

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Union government of neglecting disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh at the unveiling of Virbhadra Singh's statue. The event highlighted Singh's legacy and the impact of recent natural disasters. The Gandhi family and Congress leaders emphasized the importance of honest politics and dedicated leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:01 IST
Virbhadra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized the Union government on Monday for failing to provide sufficient support to disaster-stricken Himachal Pradesh, alleging that the Centre is unfairly neglecting states governed by Congress.

Gandhi made her assertions during a rally following the unveiling of a statue honoring six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh at Daulat Singh Park, an event attended by senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, in Shimla. She highlighted the state's struggle against severe monsoon rains that resulted in multiple natural disasters and significant losses.

Alongside celebrating Singh's enduring legacy, the rally was an opportunity for Congress leaders to call for a return to honest and people-focused politics in India. Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize citizens' development over social media strategies, while praising the contributions of the late Virbhadra Singh and her family's longstanding connection to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

