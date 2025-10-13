Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Center at Virbhadra Singh Statue Unveiling

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticized the Union government on Monday for failing to provide sufficient support to disaster-stricken Himachal Pradesh, alleging that the Centre is unfairly neglecting states governed by Congress.

Gandhi made her assertions during a rally following the unveiling of a statue honoring six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh at Daulat Singh Park, an event attended by senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, in Shimla. She highlighted the state's struggle against severe monsoon rains that resulted in multiple natural disasters and significant losses.

Alongside celebrating Singh's enduring legacy, the rally was an opportunity for Congress leaders to call for a return to honest and people-focused politics in India. Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize citizens' development over social media strategies, while praising the contributions of the late Virbhadra Singh and her family's longstanding connection to the region.

