Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Union Government Over LPG Price Hike

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has fiercely criticized the union government's decision to hike commercial LPG cylinder prices, branding the move as a 'direct blow' to ordinary citizens. This, he asserts, exacerbates inflation and strains livelihoods across the state.

In a post on platform X, Siddaramaiah pointed out the adverse effects on small enterprises like tea shops and street vendors heavily reliant on commercial LPG. Questioning the logic of the Union's price hike explanation, he noted the discrepancy between the rising cost of LPG and the steady price of petrol and diesel despite falling global crude oil prices.

The Chief Minister further highlighted fiscal injustices faced by Karnataka, emphasizing the disparity between its contributions and returns from the national exchequer. He called for economic governance rooted in fairness and cooperative federalism, criticizing additional financial burdens imposed on states through rising railway fares and welfare responsibilities.

