Ambitious Goals: The Path to a Tiprasa Chief Minister

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party, has set a bold objective: to elect a Tiprasa Chief Minister in Tripura. He mobilized party members to strive for a total victory in the upcoming elections for the autonomous district council and village committees.

Reminiscing about Dasharath Deb, the region's last tribal chief minister under the Left Front from 1993 to 1998, Debbarma lamented the national parties' lack of commitment to indigenous issues. He said, "National parties discuss GST and temples, but Tiprasa rights are neglected, prompting my departure from Congress."

Debbarma criticized the prolonged delays in village committee elections and bill clearances, emphasizing that they haven't been addressed by previous administrations. He expressed optimism in Supreme Court interventions while advocating for excluding national parties, like BJP and CPI(M), from the TTAADC by contesting every seat.

