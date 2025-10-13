Left Menu

Ambitious Goals: The Path to a Tiprasa Chief Minister

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, is rallying support for a tribal Chief Minister in Tripura, urging a clean sweep in upcoming elections. He criticizes national parties for ignoring indigenous issues and plans to contest all seats to exclude national parties from the tribal council.

Updated: 13-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:08 IST
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma
  • India

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party, has set a bold objective: to elect a Tiprasa Chief Minister in Tripura. He mobilized party members to strive for a total victory in the upcoming elections for the autonomous district council and village committees.

Reminiscing about Dasharath Deb, the region's last tribal chief minister under the Left Front from 1993 to 1998, Debbarma lamented the national parties' lack of commitment to indigenous issues. He said, "National parties discuss GST and temples, but Tiprasa rights are neglected, prompting my departure from Congress."

Debbarma criticized the prolonged delays in village committee elections and bill clearances, emphasizing that they haven't been addressed by previous administrations. He expressed optimism in Supreme Court interventions while advocating for excluding national parties, like BJP and CPI(M), from the TTAADC by contesting every seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

