Kerala's Vision 2031: A People-Powered Leap Towards Progress

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the 'Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme,' focusing on public participation to enhance state progress. It includes data collection on development needs, feedback on welfare schemes, and a blueprint for future growth, aiming for a progressive Kerala by 2031.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the 'Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme' as a groundbreaking initiative to accelerate the state's development through active public participation. Scheduled to run from January 1 to February 28, 2026, the programme seeks to assess and enhance welfare policies.

The initiative stands out by focusing on Kerala's distinct people-centric governance approach. It aims to identify regional development needs, address gaps in existing projects, and gather feedback from citizens on government schemes. Teams of volunteers will engage directly with citizens to compile a comprehensive report guiding future growth.

Committees at various levels will oversee the programme's execution. As Kerala approaches its 75th anniversary in 2031, the programme's 'Vision 2031' aims to transform Kerala into a forward-thinking, fully developed state, drawing insights from detailed public consultations and seminars on key development topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

