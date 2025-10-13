O J Janeesh Takes Helm Amidst Political Turmoil in Youth Congress, Kerala

O J Janeesh has emerged as the new state president of the Youth Congress in Kerala, succeeding Rahul Mamkootathil MLA, who resigned after facing multiple sexual abuse allegations. The appointment, announced by party sources on Monday, places Janeesh at the forefront of the state's youth political landscape.

The leadership change has not been without contention. Prominent Youth Congress figures, Abin Varkey and KM Abhijith, have secured roles as national secretaries, sparking dissent within the old A and I groups of the Congress due to their exclusion from the state leadership. These groups argue that the appointments were unilaterally executed, bypassing the insights and concerns of seasoned party members and workers.

As party factions consider petitioning the high command over what they describe as an 'authoritarian approach,' Janeesh remains resolute. He has pledged to spearhead significant protest activities aimed at inducing political change in Kerala, foreshadowing a potential government shift within the state in the coming months.

