Nishikant Dubey Condemns Pakistan's Violations Against Children

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey criticized Pakistan for violating the UN's Children and Armed Conflict agenda by attacking schools and students in Afghanistan and India. At the UNGA, he praised India's child protection efforts and condemned Pakistan's military actions near the Afghanistan border and continued cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 08:35 IST

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has fiercely criticized Pakistan, accusing it of violating the UN's Children and Armed Conflict (CAC) agenda by attacking schools and students in Afghanistan and India. He expressed these concerns while delivering India's statement on 'Promotion and Protection of Rights of Children' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday.

Dubey extended gratitude to member nations for acknowledging New Delhi's initiatives aimed at safeguarding child rights, including the child helpline and anti-child trafficking measures. The BJP MP labeled Pakistan as 'one of the worst violators' of the UN's CAC agenda, highlighting severe issues in Pakistan and neighboring regions, citing the Secretary-General's CAC 2025 report.

He condemned Pakistan's cross-border military actions that have harmed Afghan children and criticized the firing on Indian border villages, which resulted in civilian casualties. Despite Pakistan's attempts to divert global attention, Dubey called for introspection and genuine action to protect children, urging Pakistan to cease targeting women and children within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

