Controversy Sparks Over Youth Congress Kerala Leadership Shuffle

The recent appointment of O J Janeesh as the Youth Congress Kerala state president, despite Abin Varkey receiving more votes, has stirred dissent within the party. Varkey has requested to remain in the state role citing upcoming elections, amidst allegations of unilateral decisions by the national leadership.

The appointment of O J Janeesh as the Youth Congress state president in Kerala has sparked controversy within the party, especially among supporters of Abin Varkey, who received more votes than Janeesh in previous elections. Varkey, appointed as a national secretary, has expressed his desire to stay active in state politics, emphasizing his dedication to the party and the upcoming local body and assembly polls.

Party insiders reveal that the decision has not resonated well with the Congress (I) group led by Ramesh Chennithala. Dissent is also brewing within the old A and I groups of the Congress, who feel that the appointments were made unilaterally, neglecting the sentiments of senior party leaders and youth Congress members in Kerala.

Amidst these tensions, Varkey has publicly declared his commitment to the party and refrained from challenging the leadership's choices, although internal factions express concerns over the potential impact on the party's performance in the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

