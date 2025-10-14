Left Menu

BJP Unveils First List of Candidates for Bihar Elections

The BJP has announced its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Key figures include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The elections will occur in two phases on November 6 and 11, with notable candidates contesting from strategic seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:07 IST
The BJP on Tuesday announced its initial slate of 71 candidates for the impending Bihar Assembly elections, with significant figures such as Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha vying for the Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively.

Other notable contestants include former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar and state minister Renu Devi from Bettiah. Their participation underscores the BJP's strategic approach in these prominent constituencies.

Meanwhile, state ministers Nitish Mishra and Mangal Pandey are re-entering the electoral battle from the Jhanjharpur and Siwan seats. Additionally, Shreyasi Singh is set to compete from the Jamui seat, as per the party's released candidate list. The elections are scheduled to proceed in two phases, slated for November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

