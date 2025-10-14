Polish Defence Industry's Role in Reshaping JSW
Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated that Poland's defence industry might assist in restructuring coal company JSW. He mentioned plans to reform JSW, which are to be disclosed soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that the country's defence sector might contribute to the restructuring of coal company JSW.
The Prime Minister's remarks come as Poland seeks solutions to overhaul the struggling coal entity amid broader energy sector challenges.
The government is preparing to unveil a comprehensive restructuring plan for JSW in the near future, Tusk revealed, marking a potential strategic shift involving the defence industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement