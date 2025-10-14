Left Menu

Iran Criticizes Trump's Dialogue Proposal Amid Tensions

Iran's foreign ministry criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his call for dialogue, labeling Washington's behavior as hostile. The criticism follows Trump's remarks about dialogue with Tehran, despite U.S. actions including airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, rejecting U.S. demands to cease uranium enrichment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:39 IST
Iran Criticizes Trump's Dialogue Proposal Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp retort, Iran's foreign ministry slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's dialogue offer, accusing Washington of maintaining a "hostile and criminal" stance following his remarks in Israel regarding potential deals with Tehran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed on Tuesday that Trump's simultaneous gestures for peace and military aggression towards Iran were contradictory. He emphasized Tehran's readiness for meaningful diplomatic engagement, which has been hindered by the U.S.'s military maneuvers.

Amid Western allegations of Iran's nuclear weapon pursuits, Tehran reiterated its nuclear program's civilian intentions and dismissed U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment as excessive. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized the U.S. expectations, describing the situation as "unsolvable" under current pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

 India
3
Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

 Global
4
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025