Iran Criticizes Trump's Dialogue Proposal Amid Tensions

In a sharp retort, Iran's foreign ministry slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's dialogue offer, accusing Washington of maintaining a "hostile and criminal" stance following his remarks in Israel regarding potential deals with Tehran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed on Tuesday that Trump's simultaneous gestures for peace and military aggression towards Iran were contradictory. He emphasized Tehran's readiness for meaningful diplomatic engagement, which has been hindered by the U.S.'s military maneuvers.

Amid Western allegations of Iran's nuclear weapon pursuits, Tehran reiterated its nuclear program's civilian intentions and dismissed U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment as excessive. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized the U.S. expectations, describing the situation as "unsolvable" under current pressures.

