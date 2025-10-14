Iran Criticizes Trump's Dialogue Proposal Amid Tensions
Iran's foreign ministry criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his call for dialogue, labeling Washington's behavior as hostile. The criticism follows Trump's remarks about dialogue with Tehran, despite U.S. actions including airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, rejecting U.S. demands to cease uranium enrichment.
In a sharp retort, Iran's foreign ministry slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's dialogue offer, accusing Washington of maintaining a "hostile and criminal" stance following his remarks in Israel regarding potential deals with Tehran.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed on Tuesday that Trump's simultaneous gestures for peace and military aggression towards Iran were contradictory. He emphasized Tehran's readiness for meaningful diplomatic engagement, which has been hindered by the U.S.'s military maneuvers.
Amid Western allegations of Iran's nuclear weapon pursuits, Tehran reiterated its nuclear program's civilian intentions and dismissed U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment as excessive. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized the U.S. expectations, describing the situation as "unsolvable" under current pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
