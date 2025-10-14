Madagascar's Political Turmoil: President Rajoelina's Battle Against Youth Protests

In a bold move amidst rising tensions, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has dissolved the lower house of parliament. The decision comes as youth-led protests and military opposition grow, forcing Rajoelina into hiding due to threats against his life.

The dissolution of parliament signals possible upcoming elections, though its legality remains disputed. President Rajoelina, hiding after fleeing aboard a French military plane, maintains that the move is necessary to restore order, despite defiant opposition from parliamentary leaders and increasing public outrage.

Massive demonstrations, sparked by water and power shortages, have evolved to address broader grievances of corruption and poor governance. With increasing support from youth and key military factions like CAPSAT, Rajoelina's political isolation deepens, reflecting a nationwide cry for change mirrored in global protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)