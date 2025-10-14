Left Menu

Madagascar's Political Turmoil: President Rajoelina's Battle Against Youth Protests

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has dissolved the lower house of parliament amidst rising youth-led protests and military defiance. Fleeing threats, Rajoelina has faced calls for resignation and escalating demonstrations due to power and water shortages, corruption, and governance issues. The government faces severe political isolation and internal dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:44 IST
Madagascar's Political Turmoil: President Rajoelina's Battle Against Youth Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move amidst rising tensions, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has dissolved the lower house of parliament. The decision comes as youth-led protests and military opposition grow, forcing Rajoelina into hiding due to threats against his life.

The dissolution of parliament signals possible upcoming elections, though its legality remains disputed. President Rajoelina, hiding after fleeing aboard a French military plane, maintains that the move is necessary to restore order, despite defiant opposition from parliamentary leaders and increasing public outrage.

Massive demonstrations, sparked by water and power shortages, have evolved to address broader grievances of corruption and poor governance. With increasing support from youth and key military factions like CAPSAT, Rajoelina's political isolation deepens, reflecting a nationwide cry for change mirrored in global protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

 India
3
Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

 Global
4
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025