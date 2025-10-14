Turbulence in Brussels: Austerity Protests Shake Belgium

In Brussels, the air was thick with tension as Belgian police resorted to tear gas on Tuesday to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators protesting Prime Minister Bart de Wever's proposed austerity measures.

Throughout the city, the protestors, orchestrated by Belgium's three major trade unions, voiced their dissent through drums, horns, and flares, rallying against cuts to crucial social welfare programs. This demonstration caused major disruptions, crippling traffic and choking transportation hubs.

The protest is a response to De Wever's plans to slash spending on pensions and healthcare to tackle Belgium's economic issues. While organizers estimated a turnout of over 150,000, police counted around 80,000 participants. The Federal Planning Office of Belgium warns that the budget deficit could climb to 6.5% of GDP by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)