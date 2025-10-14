Left Menu

French Prime Minister Proposes Pension Reform Suspension

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has proposed suspending President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, which raised the retirement age to 64. Lecornu seeks cross-party support for the 2026 budget while emphasizing financial compensation for the suspension's costs. Political leaders have offered varied reactions to the proposal.

Updated: 14-10-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political maneuver, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has proposed suspending President Emmanuel Macron's contentious pension reform, which raised the retirement age by two years to 64. Lecornu made the announcement while seeking cross-party backing for his proposed 2026 budget.

Lecornu emphasized that the suspension would prevent any increase in the retirement age until after the upcoming presidential election, maintaining the current requirement of 170 quarters for a full pension. This move is estimated to cost 4 billion euros by 2026 and 1.8 billion euros in 2027, benefiting 3.5 million French citizens.

Political reactions to Lecornu's proposal have been mixed, with conservative and far-left leaders offering varying perspectives on the financial and political implications. The Prime Minister called for compromise rather than conflict, highlighting the necessity for dialogue with social partners on future pension plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

