French Prime Minister Proposes Pension Reform Suspension

In a significant political maneuver, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has proposed suspending President Emmanuel Macron's contentious pension reform, which raised the retirement age by two years to 64. Lecornu made the announcement while seeking cross-party backing for his proposed 2026 budget.

Lecornu emphasized that the suspension would prevent any increase in the retirement age until after the upcoming presidential election, maintaining the current requirement of 170 quarters for a full pension. This move is estimated to cost 4 billion euros by 2026 and 1.8 billion euros in 2027, benefiting 3.5 million French citizens.

Political reactions to Lecornu's proposal have been mixed, with conservative and far-left leaders offering varying perspectives on the financial and political implications. The Prime Minister called for compromise rather than conflict, highlighting the necessity for dialogue with social partners on future pension plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)