IMF Warns Against Undermining Central Bank Independence

The IMF cautioned against pressuring central banks to lower interest rates, highlighting risks of de-anchoring inflation expectations. Trust in monetary authorities is vital for macroeconomic stability. U.S. President Trump’s attempts to influence the Federal Reserve raise concerns about the erosion of central bank independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:59 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a stern warning against putting pressure on central banks to decrease interest rates, emphasizing that such moves invariably fail to yield positive outcomes. The erosion of trust in monetary institutions could lead to destabilized inflation expectations, according to the IMF's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

Gourinchas highlighted that past lessons from both advanced and emerging economies underscore the importance of maintaining trust in central banks. As credibility wanes, the likelihood of rising inflation and deteriorating macroeconomic stability increases, to the detriment of all stakeholders. Recent months have seen economists and investors voicing concerns over attacks on the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence.

Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about his desire for the Federal Reserve to substantially cut interest rates, criticizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell and attempting to dismiss policymakers like Lisa Cook. This effort has sparked legal battles, with implications not just for the Federal Reserve's independence but also for market stability.

