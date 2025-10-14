Left Menu

Jay Dholakia's Political Leap: From BJD to BJP in Odisha By-Poll Race

Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, has joined the BJP and will file nomination for the upcoming by-poll in Odisha's Nuapada. Despite a delayed official announcement by the BJP, party leaders are confident of his victory. Meanwhile, BJD is finalizing its candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:42 IST
In a significant political shift, Jay Dholakia, the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, is set to file his nomination for the forthcoming by-poll in Odisha's Nuapada assembly segment as a BJP candidate. This move follows his recent switch from BJD to the saffron party.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar confirmed that Dholakia will file his nomination on October 16, accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The seat became vacant following the death of his father on September 8, prompting a by-poll. Dholakia's transition to BJP was officially made on October 11.

Though the BJP has not formally announced his candidacy, party leaders, including Kumar, have expressed confidence in Dholakia's victory, anticipating a win by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Meanwhile, the BJD is actively scouting for candidates, with Manoj Mishra emerging as a frontrunner, as the party vows to secure support in Nuapada for the upcoming election.

