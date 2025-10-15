U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

The United States has pledged financial support to Argentina, contingent upon the success of President Javier Milei's ruling party in the forthcoming midterm legislative elections. President Donald Trump underscored the conditional nature of this aid during a meeting at the White House, emphasizing alignment with Milei's philosophy for continued support.

The announcement sent ripples through Argentine financial markets, which reversed earlier gains following Trump's comments. This development follows a $20 billion currency swap agreement between the U.S. Treasury and Argentina's central bank, aimed at stabilizing the South American nation's economy.

The aid, described as an atypical intervention by the U.S., has faced domestic criticism amid a government shutdown and shifting agricultural trade dynamics with China. Nevertheless, it represents a significant diplomatic gesture towards a regional ally with deepening ties to the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)