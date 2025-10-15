Left Menu

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez, former head of Peru's constitutional tribunal, has been appointed as the cabinet chief in President Jose Jeri's administration. Jeri recently took office following the removal of President Dina Boluarte. The complete formation of the cabinet is yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:46 IST
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief
  • Country:
  • Peru

Ernesto Alvarez, the former leader of Peru's constitutional tribunal, has taken on the role of cabinet chief under President Jose Jeri's newly formed government. This announcement came from the leader of Alvarez's political party on Tuesday.

President Jeri was inaugurated last week after a swift transition of power following the unexpected removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The change in leadership has prompted anticipation over the announcement of the new cabinet's full composition.

While Alvarez's acceptance marks a significant development, the complete list of cabinet members in Jeri's administration remains to be officially revealed, leaving the political landscape in Peru watchful of upcoming declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025