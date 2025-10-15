Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez, the former leader of Peru's constitutional tribunal, has taken on the role of cabinet chief under President Jose Jeri's newly formed government. This announcement came from the leader of Alvarez's political party on Tuesday.

President Jeri was inaugurated last week after a swift transition of power following the unexpected removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The change in leadership has prompted anticipation over the announcement of the new cabinet's full composition.

While Alvarez's acceptance marks a significant development, the complete list of cabinet members in Jeri's administration remains to be officially revealed, leaving the political landscape in Peru watchful of upcoming declarations.

