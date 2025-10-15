Maine's Senate Race: A Clash of Political Titans
Maine Governor Janet Mills launched her U.S. Senate campaign, setting up a primary contest with Graham Platner. Mills, a moderate, aims to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins. National Democrats see Mills as a strong challenger. The race intensifies as endorsements favor Mills, despite Sanders backing Platner.
Maine Governor Janet Mills officially entered the U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, joining a competitive field aiming to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins. Mills, regarded as the establishment favorite, faces a significant primary challenge from progressive newcomer Graham Platner, who has already raised $3.25 million.
National Democrats have quickly rallied around Mills, highlighting her record as a seasoned election winner in Maine. On the endorsements front, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has thrown her support behind Mills, setting a dynamic stage for the Democratic primaries.
This Senate race is seen as a critical pickup opportunity for Democrats in 2026. While Mills focuses on addressing economic issues, Collins, a formidable incumbent, remains a central figure in the political landscape. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed Platner, underscoring the primary's high stakes and ideological divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)