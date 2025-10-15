Ernesto Alvarez Takes Helm as Peru's Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Ernesto Alvarez, formerly at the helm of Peru's Constitutional Court, has assumed the role of prime minister and head of the cabinet under President Jose Jeri, as announced by Alvarez's party representative on Tuesday.

The new administration follows the sudden ousting of former President Dina Boluarte. President Jeri, who took office last week, is poised to unveil his 19-member cabinet soon. Alvarez's agreement to join the government was disclosed by Javier Bedoya, secretary-general of the Christian Popular Party, who confirmed that Alvarez has temporarily stepped away from party duties to focus on his new governmental roles.

Alvarez, who served as a court magistrate and presided over the Constitutional Court in 2012, is taking charge during a tide of increased crime, a critical issue for Peru. Following Boluarte's removal due to 'moral incapacity,' public dissatisfaction has escalated into protests. Peru has endured a volatile political landscape, witnessing frequent changes in its presidency since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)