Maithili Thakur says blessings from Alinagar people "inspire" her after filing nomination

Folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maithili Thakur expressed deep gratitude and emotion after filing her nomination papers from the Alinagar Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar elections. In a post on X on Friday, Thakur wrote, "Today, I filed my nomination paper as the authorised candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Alinagar Assembly constituency. After the nomination, I participated in the blessing assembly organised in the dignified presence of the Honourable Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai ji. The warmth and blessings received from the people of the region during this time are a source of inspiration for me."

She added, "With the resolve for the service, development, and welfare of the people of Alinagar, I will continue to work with full strength. My heartfelt thanks to all the divine-like workers present in large numbers, respected office-bearers, and dear public." Expressing her gratitude to the party leadership, Thakur further posted, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire central and state leadership of the BJP and NDA for expressing their trust in me. I will continue to work with complete dedication and commitment to serve the people of Ali Nagar and to take the BJP-NDA's public welfare policies to every village and every individual."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total number of declared candidates to 83 out of 101 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA. According to the list released by the party, folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest from the Alinagar constituency of Darbhanga, while former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been fielded from the Buxar constituency.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. (ANI)

