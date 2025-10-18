India was not born in 1947; this nation and civilization are the result of 5,000 years of penance: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that India was not born in 1947; this nation and civilisation are the result of 5,000 years of penance. "India was not born in 1947; this nation and civilisation are the result of 5,000 years of spiritual and intellectual penance. Till the time India led the world, humanity had not witnessed the destructive face of science," CM Sarma said.

Lamenting that the movement for knowledge and wisdom in India declined during the colonial era, he emphasized that institutions like Pragjyotishpur University must now take the lead in reviving this great intellectual tradition. He further observed that Pragjyotishpur University, rooted in the Indian Sanatan educational and value-based tradition, has embarked on the noble mission of manifesting the true essence of education, where knowledge is a powerful means of collective welfare.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the 4th Foundation Day of Pragjyotishpur University at Hajongbari, Chandrapur in Kamrup (Metro) district. On the occasion the CM formally inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium and pharmacy block of the university. Extending his greetings and best wishes to the university fraternity on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pragjyotishpur University was established amidst the scenic natural surroundings of Hajongbari, Chandrapur by Sankardev Education and Research Foundation with the aim of introducing the students to the rich Indian knowledge tradition and creating human resources imbued with patriotism.

"Within just three years, the university has opened the door to immense possibilities in its journey toward creating competent human resources enriched with both traditional Indian values and modern scientific knowledge. From infrastructure to contemporary curricula, Pragjyotishpur University has brought a new wave of opportunity to Assam's academic landscape," the Chief Minister said. Speaking about the historical significance of the name Pragjyotishpur, the Chief Minister stated that the name itself encapsulates the timeless heritage of ancient Indian civilization.

The literal meaning of Pragjyotishpur, he said, is "City of Eastern Astrology." He stated that references to Pragjyotishpur are found in the Kishkindha Kanda of the Ramayana as well as in the Mahabharata, where it is mentioned as the kingdom of Bhagadatta, the King of Pragjyotisha. He further stated that during ancient times, Pragjyotishpur was a prominent spiritual and scientific centre of astrology.

"In the subsequent eras, the ancient Pragjyotishpur evolved into Kamrupa and, after the arrival of the Ahoms, gradually came to be known as Assam," he said. Sarma while expressing deep satisfaction, said that being able to be associated with the occasion of foundation day of this higher educational institution, which carries forward the glorious legacy of Pragjyotishpur and the memory of India's ancient civilization, was one of the profound moments of his life.

During his speech, the Chief Minister elaborated on the Indian Sanatan (eternal) tradition, saying that the meaning of Sanatan is very vast and in-depth. Sanatan means eternal, which has no beginning and it is infinite. He explained that Sanatan Dharma is not merely a set of religious rituals or customs, but a universal philosophy of life. "On Sanatan Dharma, Indian consciousness has always regarded the pursuit of knowledge as the highest spiritual endeavor. Since ancient times, the people of India have held profound reverence for morality, philosophy, literature, science, and culture," he said.

The Chief Minister observed that in the ancient Indian tradition, Karma (action), Jnana (knowledge), and Bhakti (devotion) were considered the paths to Moksha (liberation). It was on these principles that ancient Indian universities like Takshashila, Nalanda, Udantpuri, Devavihara or Vikramshila, and Ujjayini emerged as the world's greatest centres of learning. Stating that Indians had attained exceptional expertise in science, astronomy, mathematics, and medical sciences, CM Sarma said that the entire world once revered India's pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.

Appreciating the steps taken by the university toward implementing the National Education Policy-2020, CM Sarma said that students must equip themselves with the knowledge of science and technology to ensure Assam's rightful place in a self-reliant India. He stressed that education must be made nation-oriented. Calling upon the university to dedicate itself to producing individuals ready for the highest sacrifice in the service of nation-building, he described Pragjyotishpur University as a young banyan tree destined to grow into a mighty institution and expressed hope that it would become the most preferred destination for students seeking life-oriented education.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Minister Education Ranoj Pegu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, Minister for Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister for Labour Welfare Rupesh Gowala, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Biswajit Phukan, eminent social worker Suresh Soni, Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University Prof. Smriti Kumar Sinha, Registrar Jogesh Kakoti and a host of other dignitaries, professors, students, and staff members of the university were present on the occasion. (ANI)

