Left Menu

Ladki Bahin scheme won't be scrapped under Ajit Pawar, says Minister Zirwal

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:10 IST
Ladki Bahin scheme won't be scrapped under Ajit Pawar, says Minister Zirwal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal has assured that the state government's Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme will not be discontinued under any circumstances as long as NCP chief Ajit Pawar remains the deputy chief minister and finance minister.

Speaking at the NCP's meeting in Palghar on Friday, Zirwal lauded Pawar's commitment to governance, citing his decision to extend tribal scholarships to students from backward communities and his focus on people's welfare over party politics.

Zirwal addressed the gathering in Dahanu, where hundreds of workers from the Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), joined the NCP.

The NCP leader further said that the Ladki Bahin scheme, under which eligible women beneficiaries receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, will not be discontinued as long as Pawar remains the deputy chief minister and state finance minister.

He noted that despite financial strain, the state government has announced Rs 31,628 crore for farmers from rain and flood-affected districts, and that contractor payments were being processed with assistance from the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India
2
Rear Admiral Jha takes over command of Maharashtra Naval area

Rear Admiral Jha takes over command of Maharashtra Naval area

 India
3
Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

 Global
4
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025