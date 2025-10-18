Announcement of HPCC chief by October-end or first week on November: CM Sukhu

An announcement naming the next Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president is likely to be made by the end of October or the first week of November, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

''Don't believe in rumours on social media; the appointment of the next HPCC chief is on the cards, and an announcement would be made by October-end or in the first week of November,'' Sukhu told mediapersons.

On November 6, 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect, with only Pratibha Singh holding on to her post as the state Congress chief.

Congress workers and leaders in Himachal have been vocal about the delay in reconstituting the party organisation, leading to uneasiness among the cadres, especially with panchayat elections scheduled for December or January 2026, provided road connectivity is restored in the state post the monsoon fury. Referring to a 'dharna' staged on Friday by pensioners in support of their demands, including release of pending instalments of dearness allowance (DA), Sukhu said the amount due from from April 1 to October 15 would be paid before Diwali, while Rs 10 crore has been released for the payment of pension to retired Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees. The previous BJP government received Rs 10,000 crore as revenue deficit grant (RDG) in its last year but it did not clear the arrears of revised pay or DA instalments, while the present government got only Rs 3,000 crore as RDG, Sukhu claimed.

On BJP leaders criticising the Congress regime over the relief and rehabilitation of disaster-hit people, Sukhu said the government is awaiting a Rs 1,500 crore special package announced by the prime minister, which would be distributed among the affected people in a uniform manner.

Rs 7 lakh will be given for house construction, and Rs 70,000 for other expenses, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)