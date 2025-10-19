TMC announces major organisational rejig in Bengal ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced an organisational reshuffle across several districts of West Bengal, including changes in its minority cell, as part of its strategy to counter the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The ruling party named new block and town presidents for its women's, youth, and workers' wings in districts such as Nadia, Birbhum, and Basirhat (North 24 Parganas). The party also unveiled fresh district-level committees.

''The TMC under the inspiration and guidance of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the list of new Trinamool Congress block/town presidents,'' the party said in a statement. With a focus on consolidating minority votes and countering the BJP's Hindutva narrative, the TMC also appointed new presidents for 35 organisational districts, including Kolkata North and South, North and South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad (Berhampore and Jiaganj), sources said. The appointments are aimed at ensuring closer engagement with the minority community.

''We are effecting the changes based on the performance of leaders and workers and their connection with the masses. There will be more such changes in the coming days,'' TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

In addition to the organisational revamp, the party has launched block-level Bijoya Sammelanis — post-Durga Puja outreach programmes — across the state, with over 60 such events held so far.

Around 50 ministers, MPs and MLAs have been assigned to visit various parts of the state, including BJP-held constituencies, to highlight government welfare schemes, strengthen grassroots connections, and prepare cadres for booth-level work ahead of the electoral roll revision, a party insider said.

