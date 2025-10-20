Trump suggests US will buy Argentinian beef to bring down prices for American consumers
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States could purchase Argentinian beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers.
''We would buy some beef from Argentina,'' he told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington. ''If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.'' Trump promised earlier this week to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check.
Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a USD 20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally, President Javier Milei.
