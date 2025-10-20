PM Modi greets nation on Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.
''Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,'' Modi said in an X post.
