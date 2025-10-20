Left Menu

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 07:05 IST
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.

''Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,'' Modi said in an X post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

