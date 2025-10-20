Heist of the Century: The Dramatic Louvre Jewellery Robbery

The renowned Louvre Museum, a cherished French institution, has become the latest scene for daring crime, as thieves executed a high-profile jewellery heist, sparking global headlines. On Sunday, the criminals used a crane to penetrate the museum's defenses and absconded with several priceless artifacts, including the French crown jewels.

Justice Minister Gerard Darmanin categorically condemned the heist, expressing it had cast France in a 'deplorable' light on the world stage. Political leaders expressed dismay, branding the event a national humiliation and calling for immediate reassessments of museum security protocols.

The Louvre, which saw 8.7 million visitors last year, remained shuttered as officials from Culture and Interior Ministries convened an emergency meeting to address the security lapse. As investigations continue, the museum's closure has left tourists disappointed, while political tensions rise over the inadequacy in protecting the nation's illustrious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)