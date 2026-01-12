Strengthening Ties: Germany and India's Security Cooperation

Germany seeks stronger security ties with India to lessen the latter's reliance on Russia, announced Chancellor Friedrich Merz alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nations have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard, marking Merz's inaugural visit to the South Asian country. Additional agreements cover critical minerals, health, and an artificial intelligence innovation center.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India and Germany aim to build secure and resilient supply chains. The recent agreements are expected to enhance cooperation. India remains closely linked with Russia, which supplies much of its military equipment. India, along with China, is also a major purchaser of Russian energy resources.

Germany's focus includes dissuading Indian firms from bypassing sanctions on Russia and reducing energy imports, demands that India has rejected. Merz encouraged advancing EU-India free trade negotiations, with hopes of finalizing talks by January's end. Merz warned against the global rise of protectionism, which he said harms both Germany and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)