Strengthening Ties: Germany and India's Security Cooperation

Germany aims to reduce India's reliance on Russia through closer security collaboration. During Chancellor Merz's visit to India, agreements were signed on supply chains, minerals, health, and AI. Germany urged India to avoid circumventing Russian sanctions and called for progress on EU trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Germany seeks stronger security ties with India to lessen the latter's reliance on Russia, announced Chancellor Friedrich Merz alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The nations have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard, marking Merz's inaugural visit to the South Asian country. Additional agreements cover critical minerals, health, and an artificial intelligence innovation center.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India and Germany aim to build secure and resilient supply chains. The recent agreements are expected to enhance cooperation. India remains closely linked with Russia, which supplies much of its military equipment. India, along with China, is also a major purchaser of Russian energy resources.

Germany's focus includes dissuading Indian firms from bypassing sanctions on Russia and reducing energy imports, demands that India has rejected. Merz encouraged advancing EU-India free trade negotiations, with hopes of finalizing talks by January's end. Merz warned against the global rise of protectionism, which he said harms both Germany and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

