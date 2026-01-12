Left Menu

India Ramps Up Mobile Security Dialogues Amid Digital Growth

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology conducted discussions to enhance mobile security regulatory frameworks. Addressing cybersecurity, it refuted claims of proposed mandatory source code sharing. Emphasizing collaborative industry-government dialogue, the Ministry aims to protect national and industry interests while aligning with global standards.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took significant steps on Sunday by holding consultations with stakeholders on mobile security standards, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining robust cybersecurity frameworks amidst India's digital growth.

During these sessions, various technical aspects like safety compliance and electromagnetic interference were discussed, emphasizing mobile security as a priority since over a billion users in India manage sensitive data on their devices. The Ministry highlighted the importance of protecting these devices from cybercriminals.

Despite international reports suggesting forced source code disclosure by smartphone manufacturers, the Ministry strongly refuted such claims. It emphasized constructive dialogue with manufacturers to align India's standards with global practices, dismissing media reports as sensationalism without legitimacy or industry affirmation.

