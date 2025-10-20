Left Menu

Adityanath Celebrates Diwali in Vantangiya, Criticizes Past Governments' Stance on Lord Ram

In Vantangiya village, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused past Congress and SP governments of ignoring Lord Ram's existence. During the event, he inaugurated development projects and distributed welfare benefits. Adityanath highlighted Ayodhya's transformation and its symbolic role in unity and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:48 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on previous Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments, accusing them of denying Lord Ram's existence and conspiring against his followers.

Speaking at a public event in Vantangiya village, where he marked Diwali celebrations by inaugurating 133 development projects worth Rs 49 crore, Adityanath condemned past administrations for humiliating Ayodhya.

Amid the festivities, he distributed symbolic house keys and welfare benefits to villagers, portraying Ayodhya's renewal as a symbol of prosperity and good governance, uniting rather than dividing people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

