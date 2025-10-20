Left Menu

Scandal in Gyumri: Mayor Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Crackdown

The mayor of Gyumri, Vardan Ghukasyan, has been arrested on bribery charges amidst a crackdown on government critics in Armenia. Allied with opposition leader Robert Kocharyan, Ghukasyan's detention is part of broader political and legal actions ahead of next year's parliamentary elections, raising questions about election integrity and corruption.

The streets of Gyumri were abuzz with unrest as police detained the city's mayor, Vardan Ghukasyan, on bribery charges. His arrest marks a significant move in the Armenian government's crackdown on opposition figures before the forthcoming elections.

Ghukasyan, a vital ally of pro-Russian opposition leader Robert Kocharyan, finds himself under the radar in a nation shifting its alliances Westward under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The arrest comes amidst increasing pressure on Kocharyan's allies as authorities bolster anti-corruption measures.

Protests erupted in Gyumri, resulting in the detention of 23 individuals. As tensions rise, Ghukasyan and several others face allegations of soliciting a $10,000 bribe, drawing attention to potential electoral misconduct and governance issues in this pivotal region.

