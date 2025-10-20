The streets of Gyumri were abuzz with unrest as police detained the city's mayor, Vardan Ghukasyan, on bribery charges. His arrest marks a significant move in the Armenian government's crackdown on opposition figures before the forthcoming elections.

Ghukasyan, a vital ally of pro-Russian opposition leader Robert Kocharyan, finds himself under the radar in a nation shifting its alliances Westward under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The arrest comes amidst increasing pressure on Kocharyan's allies as authorities bolster anti-corruption measures.

Protests erupted in Gyumri, resulting in the detention of 23 individuals. As tensions rise, Ghukasyan and several others face allegations of soliciting a $10,000 bribe, drawing attention to potential electoral misconduct and governance issues in this pivotal region.

