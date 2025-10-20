Left Menu

South Africa's DA Pushes for Economic Reform Amid Racial Tensions

The Democratic Alliance in South Africa proposes a bill to remove race-based laws intended to boost Black employment, arguing they have led to corruption and failed most Black citizens. The proposal faces opposition from the ruling ANC and highlights racial tensions, drawing international attention following remarks by Donald Trump.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), South Africa's major opposition party, has sparked a renewed debate over race-based economic policies by proposing to abolish affirmative action measures. The DA contends that these policies have not improved the lives of Black citizens and have instead fostered corruption.

This legislative initiative, known as the 'Economic Inclusion For All Bill,' aims to amend the Public Procurement Act of 2024, which currently favors Black-owned businesses in government contract bids. Tensions have escalated between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC), its coalition partner, with the ANC defending these measures as necessary rectification for the injustices of apartheid.

Despite its slim chances of passing, the bill places a spotlight on the complex racial dynamics within South Africa's socio-economic landscape, gaining attention partly due to criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump. DA policy head Mathew Cuthbert stresses that the initiative seeks to address poverty irrespective of race, differing from U.S. conservative strategies.

