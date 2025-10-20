Turbulence in Bihar's Opposition Ahead of Assembly Polls
As the filing of nomination papers concludes for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, the opposition INDIA bloc is grappling with internal conflicts. Altogether, 1,314 candidates are in the fray for the November 6 elections. The RJD and Congress face dissent and challenges from within and across political lines.
- Country:
- India
The conclusion of nomination filing for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections marks a turbulent phase for the opposition INDIA bloc. Internal discord has surfaced, with key constituents competing against one another across several constituencies.
The Election Commission reports a total of 1,314 candidates remaining for the first phase, where 121 assembly constituencies will see elections on November 6. This follows the withdrawal of 61 nominees and rejection of over 300 during scrutiny.
The RJD, leading the opposition alliance and historically the largest party, has faced significant intra-party challenges. A notable incident involved RJD candidate Satyendra Sah's arrest by Jharkhand Police, further complicating matters for the alliance.
