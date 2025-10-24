Left Menu

Standoff Over Investment in US-South Korea Trade Deal

South Korea and the U.S. are at odds over the cash component of a $350 billion investment package related to a trade agreement aimed at reducing U.S. tariffs on South Korean exports. South Korea's industry minister emphasized the desire for a smaller cash investment, while the U.S. favors more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 07:36 IST
Standoff Over Investment in US-South Korea Trade Deal
  • South Korea

South Korea and the United States are currently facing a disagreement regarding the cash component of a pledged $350 billion investment package. This deal, aimed at reducing tariffs on South Korean exports to the U.S., has hit a roadblock as the two countries dispute the proportion of cash involved.

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, after discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, reported to South Korea's parliament that the nation wants to reduce the cash portion of the agreement. In contrast, the U.S. is advocating for a larger cash investment as part of the deal.

The trade partners, who also share a strong security alliance, are engaged in ongoing negotiations to resolve these disagreements, which have persisted since the package was initially agreed upon in July.

