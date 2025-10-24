Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Vision for a Corruption-Free Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, vows to combat corruption and provide a clean government in Bihar. He accuses the Centre of shielding criminals and commits to responsive governance, promising jobs, affordable medicines, and regularisation of contractual workers.

  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and chief ministerial representative of the INDIA bloc, has launched a scathing attack on the Centre, alleging its involvement in protecting corrupt figures and criminals in Bihar. He has pledged to ensure transparent governance if the opposition alliance secures power in the state.

Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav criticized the BJP, stating their efforts to prosper in Gujarat and seek electoral victory in Bihar is far-fetched. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations of 'jungle raj' during RJD's reign, Yadav pointed to Modi's own reference to numerous scams under Nitish Kumar's leadership and questioned any action taken.

Yadav confidently declared his promises, insisting that his tenure would not be marred by crime or corruption. He emphasized the government's role in addressing public grievances and providing essential services such as education, healthcare, and employment. Furthermore, he committed to offering government jobs to every home and cementing the positions of contract workers and community mobilizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

