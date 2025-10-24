Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire in Kurnool Sparks Government Crackdown

A devastating bus fire in Kurnool, which resulted in at least 20 fatalities, has prompted the Telangana government to announce strict measures against unfit buses. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud has vowed to seize non-compliant vehicles. A high-level probe is underway, and new safety legislation is being planned.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic bus fire in Kurnool has claimed the lives of at least 20 people, prompting the Telangana Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, to issue a stern warning. The minister announced that any buses failing to meet governmental safety standards would be confiscated in order to prevent further loss of life. 'There is no playing with the lives of citizens,' Goud emphasized.

The minister extended condolences over the loss of lives and informed that government officials were present at the accident site. 'It is a very unfortunate incident. The Telangana government has ordered a comprehensive probe into the matter. Officials from the transport department and the district collector are at the scene, collaborating with Andhra and Karnataka counterparts to form future deterrent legislation,' Goud said.

The Andhra Pradesh Governor, S Abdul Nazeer, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. The bus, bound for Bengaluru from Hyderabad, caught fire on Friday on NH 44 in Andhra Pradesh. Initial reports suggest the fire was triggered when the bus collided with a bike, leading to a petrol leak. The injured have been hospitalized in Kurnool, with rescue operations and investigations ongoing.

