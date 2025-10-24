Left Menu

Political Profiles: Key Players in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Elections

The article discusses four key political figures in Jammu and Kashmir's recent Rajya Sabha elections, featuring three candidates from the National Conference and one from the BJP. The piece highlights their political backgrounds, influences, and election outcomes in the newly formed Union Territory since its bifurcation.

In a landmark political event in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha elections showcased notable figures from the region's major parties. These elections were the first since the erstwhile state's bifurcation into a Union Territory.

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, a seasoned figure from the National Conference, has a storied political career, having served multiple terms as an MLA and a minister in the Farooq Abdullah government. Despite recent electoral defeats, his legacy remains influential.

The BJP's representation came through Sat Sharma, the current president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit. A chartered accountant by profession, Sharma has held significant positions within the party and contested state assembly elections vigorously.

