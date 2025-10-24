Political Profiles: Key Players in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Elections

In a landmark political event in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha elections showcased notable figures from the region's major parties. These elections were the first since the erstwhile state's bifurcation into a Union Territory.

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, a seasoned figure from the National Conference, has a storied political career, having served multiple terms as an MLA and a minister in the Farooq Abdullah government. Despite recent electoral defeats, his legacy remains influential.

The BJP's representation came through Sat Sharma, the current president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit. A chartered accountant by profession, Sharma has held significant positions within the party and contested state assembly elections vigorously.

