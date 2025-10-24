Czech Populist Party ANO Negotiates Coalition Government Agenda

Czech populist party ANO is negotiating a coalition agreement with far-right and right-wing parties, following a recent election victory. Led by billionaire Andrej Babis, ANO seeks to return to power with a new agenda prioritizing opposition to EU migration and climate policies over high fiscal spending and Ukraine's defense aid.

According to senior official Karel Havlicek, 95% of the coalition's program has been agreed upon, with discussions on ministerial nominees expected soon. Discussions with President Petr Pavel are planned, with the Czech parliament convening on November 3 to elect a new speaker before the current government's resignation.

Babis, aligning with leaders like Donald Trump and Viktor Orban, advocates for greater focus on domestic and EU affairs. The agenda suggests no budget support for Ukraine and challenges foreign-funded military aid programs. However, the country's EU and NATO membership remains a priority in ANO's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)