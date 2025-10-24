Left Menu

Czech Populist Party ANO Negotiates Coalition Government Agenda

Czech Republic's ANO party, led by Andrej Babis, is negotiating with right-wing and far-right partners to form a government. Key priorities include moving away from high fiscal spending and Ukraine aid, to opposing EU migration and climate policies. Coalitional agreements and ministerial roles are under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:46 IST
Czech populist party ANO is negotiating a coalition agreement with far-right and right-wing parties, following a recent election victory. Led by billionaire Andrej Babis, ANO seeks to return to power with a new agenda prioritizing opposition to EU migration and climate policies over high fiscal spending and Ukraine's defense aid.

According to senior official Karel Havlicek, 95% of the coalition's program has been agreed upon, with discussions on ministerial nominees expected soon. Discussions with President Petr Pavel are planned, with the Czech parliament convening on November 3 to elect a new speaker before the current government's resignation.

Babis, aligning with leaders like Donald Trump and Viktor Orban, advocates for greater focus on domestic and EU affairs. The agenda suggests no budget support for Ukraine and challenges foreign-funded military aid programs. However, the country's EU and NATO membership remains a priority in ANO's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

