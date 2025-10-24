Trade Tensions: Canada Urges Constructive Talks Amid Tariff Disputes
Prime Minister Mark Carney expresses readiness to resume trade negotiations with the U.S. after talks were stalled by an ad featuring Ronald Reagan. The ad criticized tariffs, prompting Trump to halt discussions. Carney aims for constructive talks, despite past tensions involving steel, aluminum, and auto tariffs.
In an ongoing trade battle with the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared the nation's readiness to resume dialogue after President Trump suspended talks. The suspension followed a controversial ad from Ontario's government, featuring former President Ronald Reagan, that criticized tariffs.
Prime Minister Carney has actively pursued the easing of tariffs on major Canadian exports, including steel and automobiles. Two White House visits have been made by Carney to negotiate tariff reductions, which have significantly impacted Canada's economy due to restrictions imposed by Trump's administration.
Despite removing most retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, negotiations are strained, according to White House advisor Kevin Hassett. Carney remains committed to constructive negotiations for the benefit of workers both in Canada and the U.S., amidst a challenging trade landscape.
