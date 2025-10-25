Trump Halts Offshore Wind Farms in NJ Permanently
President Donald Trump announced a permanent halt on offshore wind farm development near the New Jersey shore. This statement was made during a campaign call supporting New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.
Updated: 25-10-2025 04:58 IST
In a significant policy announcement, President Donald Trump declared that the ongoing pause on the development of offshore wind farms near the coast of New Jersey would become a permanent measure.
The statement was issued during a campaign call in support of New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.
Trump's pronouncement marks his administration's commitment to altering the course of renewable energy projects in the region.
