Trump Halts Offshore Wind Farms in NJ Permanently

President Donald Trump announced a permanent halt on offshore wind farm development near the New Jersey shore. This statement was made during a campaign call supporting New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 04:58 IST
In a significant policy announcement, President Donald Trump declared that the ongoing pause on the development of offshore wind farms near the coast of New Jersey would become a permanent measure.

The statement was issued during a campaign call in support of New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

Trump's pronouncement marks his administration's commitment to altering the course of renewable energy projects in the region.

