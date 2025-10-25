Samajwadi Party Rallies Behind INDIA Bloc Allies in Bihar

The Samajwadi Party has unveiled a lineup of 20 prominent campaigners, spearheaded by party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav. This move aims to boost support for the INDIA bloc allies ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

Sanatan Pandey, a key SP leader on the campaign list, vowed on Saturday to actively canvass for votes in Bihar, focusing on rallying public support for the Mahagathbandhan. Pandey underscored the connection between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, particularly mentioning areas like Chhapra, Ara, and Siwan.

The Samajwadi Party's strategy aligns with backing the grand alliance, endorsing Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections set for November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

