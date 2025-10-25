Ivory Coast's Election: A Quest for Generational Shift Amidst Economic Growth
Ivory Coast is holding a presidential election with current leader, Alassane Ouattara, poised as the favorite. Despite his economic achievements, the 83-year-old seeks a fourth term promising 'generational transmission.' Young Ivorians express skepticism due to lack of representation and persistent economic challenges.
On Saturday, citizens of Ivory Coast are casting their votes in a presidential election where Alassane Ouattara, the incumbent, is considered the frontrunner. The 83-year-old leader, who claims credit for 15 years of economic stability, suggests this will be his last campaign.
Despite Ivory Coast's status as the leading cocoa producer and boasting Africa's best-performing bonds, young Ivorians are skeptical about their political representation. They highlight inequalities, persistent unemployment, and minimal opportunities for youth-driven change.
This year's election campaign has been relatively peaceful compared to past polls, although authorities have clamped down on protests. Security forces were deployed across the country, resulting in numerous arrests. The government emphasizes maintaining order while promising future improvements.
