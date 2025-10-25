ASEAN Summit: East Timor Joins, Trump Returns to Asia

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened discussions ahead of an historic ASEAN summit, marking East Timor's official inclusion as the bloc's 11th member. This gathering also highlights US President Donald Trump's return to Asia, his first trip since resuming office, adding momentum to the summit's events.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit will commence Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, followed by engagements with key global partners. Discussions are expected to revolve around regional security, economic fortitude, and maritime disputes, with a particular focus on US trade tariffs and shifting global trade dynamics.

This year also signifies the integration of East Timor into ASEAN, an important milestone since the bloc's last expansion. As the region grapples with ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical challenges, ASEAN's pursuit of economic and diplomatic stability remains central.

