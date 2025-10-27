BJP's Dilip Jaiswal Slams Opposition's 'Jumlebazi' Ahead of Bihar Elections
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal criticizes the INDIA alliance's 'Mahagathbandhan' for lack of substantial issues, claiming voters won't fall for their 'jumlebazi'. Tejashwi Yadav challenges PM Modi's development claims ahead of his Bihar visit. Bihar Assembly elections begin November 6, with key contests expected between NDA and INDIA bloc.
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal launched a fierce critique of the opposition's 'Mahagathbandhan', alleging that they resort to 'jumlebazi' due to an absence of substantive issues. Speaking in Patna, Jaiswal asserted that voters will no longer be swayed by the rhetoric of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and the INDIA alliance's chief ministerial candidate, responded by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record of development in Bihar. Yadav demanded transparency regarding funds allocated to Bihar compared to Gujarat, asserting that Modi's visit is merely electoral.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on October 30 as part of the BJP's campaign strategies. The Bihar Assembly elections commence on November 6. The electoral race features the NDA, led by BJP, against the INDIA bloc in a bid to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
