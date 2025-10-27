Rajasthan's Chief Minister Sharma Set for High-Stakes Meeting with PM Modi in Delhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is poised to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. This engagement marks their first post-Diwali interaction. Sharma's itinerary includes meetings with various Union ministers. This move coincides with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's foundation-laying ceremony for new projects in Jodhpur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, marking their first interaction since Diwali. The meeting underscores a critical juncture as Sharma navigates key issues with the central leadership.
Sharma departed Jaipur on a special flight at 8:30 am, landing in Delhi at 9:25 am. He heads to Jodhpur House for meetings with Union ministers and other leaders, slated from 10:15 am to 6:00 pm. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated new infrastructures in Jodhpur, accompanied by Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Addressing the occasion, Shah commended Prime Minister Modi's efforts in empowering the specially-abled through initiatives like the 'Divyang' nomenclature shift. "Investment of Rs 15 crores was committed today for significant projects," Shah remarked, underscoring Modi's pivotal role in transforming the societal view towards 'Divyang' individuals.
